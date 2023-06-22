 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect through 11 PM
CDT Friday night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Friday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach
the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers)
should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Study finds unsafe nitrate levels in Portage County private wells

  • Updated
  • 0
DRAIN PIC
Veonna King

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Portage County for Clean Water recently released a study on the water quality of private wells in Portage County, which found 21 percent of the 191 wells tested had unsafe levels of nitrate.

According to the 2022 study, this means one out five private wells in Portage County contain nitrate. 

Jen McNaelly, the county's water resource specialist, said the study results are especially important for people who live on or near farms. 

"For those people in rural areas who have private residential wells, there is no requirement for them to test their drinking water," McNelly said. "A lot of times, people aren't even aware of what the quality of their drinking water may be."

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said nitrates in water can have dangerous affects on people who are exposed.

"Acute reactions that can happen is that nitrate replaces oxygen in your blood; that's something that is important for pregnant woman and newborn babies," said Marty Nessman, the DNR's private water supply section chief.

The DNR and Portage County both offer resources to those who may have unsafe water. And, there are also resources for those looking for water filters. 

"As of last year, it is a program that is free and open to any Portage County resident," McNelly said. "The first step in the program is that the resident would need to register for a free water test."

