The 2023 Wisconsin BHA Rendezvous came together for all hunters

Veonna King

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you enjoy hunting and being outdoors, then the 2023 Wisconsin Back Country Hunters & Anglers is for you. 

3D Archery, events, seminars, all took place to celebrate hunting, fishing, and outdoors.

The event attracting 100 people on August 5. The event coordinators states all the activities their were people to come and enjoy. 

"This morning we had a gentleman do a fly fishing demo, and also got a deer butchering demo going on right now where a gentlemen from the DNR is showing new hunters about how to cut up a deer," said event coordinator, Gary VadenLangenberg. 

The event also included games for kids, raffles, and a campfire.

For more information on upcoming events you can visit their website

