The 42nd Annual Dairy Fest kicks off in Marshfield

DAIRYFEST
Veonna King

Marshfield, Wis. (WAOW) -- June marks Dairy Month in the state of Wisconsin. 

Dairyfest is an annual event that place every year in Marshfield to celebrate just that.

The event is made for the community to come out and gather with activities set up by the chamber of commerce and parks and recreation in Marshfield. 

"Dairy fest has been happening years and years in Marshfield and this is our way to kick off to summer," said Nicki Anderson, the event and program coordinator. 

The event has longtime attendees dating back decades. 

"We be coming years and this is my grandson and we used to take his mom and uncle here. Now their adults," said longtime attendee Sharon Muschel. 

This event is much more than just a festival as it it honors the agriculture industry.

Dairy fest serves as a reminder of the importance of dairy to Central Wisconsin and the state.

The dairy industry contributes more than 45-billion dollars to the state's economy. 

"As one of the nations top producers of diary and supplier of over a quarter of the country's cheese, no does dairy quite like us," said Governor Tony Evers. 

The event will go until this Sunday, with events ranging from the pie social, parade, disco golf, and much more.

For more information you can check out their website. 

