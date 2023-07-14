The 6th Annual Wausau Hmong Festival is two weeks away

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)– July 29th will kick off the 6th Annual Wausau Hmong Festival.
Food, fireworks, and sports are just some of many things you can see at the Festival in Wausau.
The event attracts visitors from all over the country. An organizers anticipate that thousands of people will show up.
The Vice Chair of the event, Pa Voua Moua states how crucial events like this are.
"Our children now don't know much about the Hmong Culture and they can go and see the event that they'll learn the language, the clothes, and the dance styles," said Pa Voua Moua.
For more information you can visit their Facebook Page.