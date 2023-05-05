The Annual Village of Weston Rummage Sale

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Village of Weston hosts its community garage sale.
The rummage sale is a outdoor event where home owners hosts there each individual garage sale.
Items such as antiques, clothes, boats, and more.
Many residents expecting a huge turnout, as previous years.
"Rain or shine they still allow us to utilize our garages so this is a heavy turnout its still the start of spring for us," said Weston resident Kristin Verchlstschltz.
The event lasting all weekend and some residents gearing up to start as early as 8 a.m.