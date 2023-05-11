The Midwest Tactical Training Expo held at Nine Mile Park

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)– The annual 2023 Midwest Tactical Training Conference (MOTA) that took place at the Duane L. Corbin Shooting range.
The event happening on May 11th.
This is a local non-profit organization set out to teach their organizations new and updated techniques.
The training for law enforcement and police officers to improve and sharpen their skills.
Skills and practices ranging from medical, shooting, and rescue training.
" The goal is to bring in some instructors from outside the area work with the officers and get them trained up on certain things whether that be shooting class or it be medical class," said MOTA President, Gerard Ritter.
This conference being done to help improve crime rates.
"Current state of affairs in Wisconsin have seen a up take in violent crimes occurring not only in larger communities, but also in smaller rural parts of the state as well," said Vice President, Brian Puent.
The event had over 50 attendees in total, and they hope to do this again for years to come.
If you would like to find out more about the organization you can check out this link.