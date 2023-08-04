The SPASH School Districts wants to be prepared for any emergency situation

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - On August 4 the SPASH School District hosted a training for local enforcement and staff to participate.
The training was provided by I Love U Guys.
The organization visits schools all around the country to help develop strategies and tips on how to handle emergency situations.
Situations ranging from severe weather condition's, bomb threats, and more.
One I Love U Guys instructor stating that organization does more than prepare schools they also help with the aftermath as well of serious situations.
"We have a saying that recovery starts before the crisis and this is starting the recovery process before a crisis even happens is by being prepared with how your going to respond to that," said I Love U Guys Instructor, Andrew Arnold.
SPASH faculty and staff hope to do another event like this in the future.