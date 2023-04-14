Trivia 53 causes this local grocery to see a spike in visitors

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- As Stevens Point gets ready for another 54 hours of trivia questions, music, and fun - grocery stores are similarly preparing for a flood of hungry shoppers.
Friday marks the start of the annual UWSP Trivia contest - which is big business for local stores.
"So it pretty much doubles the population and so its great to have that and to be apart of the community," said Angel Carreno, District Vice President of the Stevens Point Metro Market location.
Carreno says they plan ahead to have all hands on deck - and all shelves stocked.
Metro Market - which also helps sponsor the contest - even has their own trivia team.
They hope this year's the lucky one where they bust their current high score of 27th place.
Trivia starts on Friday at 6 p.m. and runs through Sunday at midnight.