UScellular partners with Screen Sanity

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) — This week marked the launch for UScellular's partnership with Screen Sanity.
This wireless company, Uscellular is the fourth largest largest services carrier in America.
Screen Sanity is a nonprofit organization that helps parents strategize ways to protect and control how much screen time their children receive.
The collaboration targeted towards back to school season, UScellular and Screen Sanity have introduced the Smarter Start Initiative.
As part of the initiative, UScellular and Screen Sanity have released the Smarter Start Toolkit – a free downloadable kit for families.
"The toolkit is pretty much the guide book that explains step by step for parents to decide off of those options that are given on what is going to be best for them and their child," said Uscellular Rib Mountain retail store manager, Gary Wickersham.
UScellular are offering free basic phones to parents that may want to start their kids with a flip phone. Anyone is eligible to get those phones as long as the mobile carrier is under UScellular.
If you are someone is interested you check out their website.