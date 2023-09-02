 Skip to main content
UWSP students give back to the community

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) --- Some first year students at UWSP are learning more about their new home by giving back to the community.

Over the last 29-years, the school's 'Welcome Week' has provided a volunteering opportunity to students.

The Labor of Love gives new students a chance to offer a lending hand.

The group also helps freshmen see what Stevens Point is all about.

Emily Johnson, one of the group organizers and apart of the Labor of Love planning committee thinks that the students can take so much away from their experience.

"It's a great way for our community to have a connection with our first year students.  These students are going to be in the community shopping at stores around the area and visit other places around here, and they will be able to make those connections and they'll also get to see what Point has to offer," Johnson said.

Johnson says the group was able to do volunteer work in eight locations throughout the city of Stevens Point.

Locations the students covered were: Peace Lutheran, Old Main neighborhood association, Schmeeckle Reserve, Stevens Point Children's Museum, 5-Rings Marshall Arts, Stevens Point Co ops downtown, and the on-campus office of sustainability.

36 students were able to get their hands dirty, but they did all of it for a positive impact on the community.

