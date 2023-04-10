Wake Up Birthdays: 04/07 and 04/08/2023

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Green Bay WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...The river is expected to rise above flood stage later today.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...From this morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 AM CDT Monday the stage was 1166.8 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1167.2 feet on 12/15/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

