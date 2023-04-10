Wake Up Birthdays: 04/07 and 04/08/2023

...The National Weather Service in Green Bay WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued late tonight.
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...The river is expected to rise above flood stage later today.
* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.
* WHEN...From this morning until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 AM CDT Monday the stage was 1166.8 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1167.2 feet on 12/15/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
