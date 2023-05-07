Wausau West High School hosts Mental Health Walk Event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)– Wausau West High School held a new event to raise awareness for Mental Health Awareness Month Sunday.
The walk/run event was sponsored by NAMI. Alongside NAMI was their branch youth program called Raise Your Voice, created to get high school students to engage with each other.
"The club here at Wausau West called Raise Your Voice is a mental health advocacy club and our goal is to end the stigma surrounding mental health," said Club Advisor Haley Kerswill.
The event created by the Raise Your Voice program officers and advisors saw more participants than expected, with more than 100 community members and students in attendance.
"I think this is a much larger turn out then expected, but obviously it's amazing, I think it's really cool to see everyone gather to support the same cause and the solidarity here recognizing the same things," said club president Leila Heuser.
The event was open to general public, and all funds raised were donated to North Central Healthcare.