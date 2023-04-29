Wausau Winter Farmer Market

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Saturday marked the second year for the Farmer Market at the Whitewater Music Hall.
Community members all gathered to spend and support all the local farmers in town.
Fresh Produce items such as eggs, cheese, milk, meats, and vegetable's were all on the list today.
"Every Saturday morning the farmers are here and then they fill up our gallery wall and into the music hall and then brining all there winter goods, " said co-Owner Leslie Patterson.
Whitewater Music Hall says they will look forward to having this event again next year.