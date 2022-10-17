Wisconsin Department of Transportation spreading awareness of traffic safety "Buckle Up, Phones Down Day"

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) –The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is leading a second annual campaign about spreading awareness about traffic safety initiation known as "Buckle Up, Phones Down day".
Drivers are encouraged to buckle up their seat belts for every trip, and put your phone away while driving. This campaign focuses on bringing a positive change to driver behavior and creating safer roads in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary, Craig Thompson said, “The last couple of years that percentage has come down, we've gone down two percentage points from over 90 percent of people buckling up to now down to 88 percent, and it puts us below the national average, and half of the people killed in crashes in Wisconsin every year are not wearing their seatbelt. So we also saw an increase of distracted driving, putting your phones down. We had 40 fatalities last year from distracted driving, and up to 31 the year before."
One factor that all drivers should always remember including weather conditions Thompson said, “We’re heading into the winter season and we know the roads are gonna become slippery, so that means you have to pay attention even more. But I’ll tell you that during the summer months when it’s beautiful and there’s dry pavement, that's when we’ll see more dangerous driving.”
You can help by sharing your commitment by taking a thumbs up/thumbs down photo, and post it on to social media using the hashtag, #BuckleUpPhonesDown, and challenge your family and friends to take part in the commitment.
For more information about the campaign, visit the Zero In Wisconsin’s website at https://zeroinwisconsin.gov/buckle-up-phone-down