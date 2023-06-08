Wisconsin junior golf tour tees off

WAUSAU Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Junior Golf Tour is a development tour for kids from age 5 to age 18.
The whole idea of it is to make young golfers comfortable by competing and meeting competitors their age.
The tours' main goal is to help young golfers achieve whatever it is they hope to in the game of golf.
"We really want to set them up for high school golf, middle school golf, college golf, wherever they want to be we want to help them," said tour director Ryan Champeau.
The tour is a passion project for Champeau, who would spend hours driving his son to golf tournament when there were tons of great local courses nearby.
You can sign up your kid for the Wisconsin Jr. Golf Tour on their website.
The tour will continue in a few weeks at Tribute Golf Course in Wausau.