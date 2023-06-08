 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH FRIDAY...

Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
15 to 25 percent range, will result in elevated fire potential
this afternoon and again on Friday afternoon. The areas of
greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and
central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather has caused an increase
in fire activity in recent days.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain
vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a
fire. Avoid outdoor burning.

Visit the Wisconsin DNR website to view current burning
restrictions.

Wisconsin junior golf tour tees off

  • Updated
  • 0
jr golf

WAUSAU Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Junior Golf Tour is a development tour for kids from age 5 to age 18.

The whole idea of it is to make young golfers comfortable by competing and meeting competitors their age.

The tours' main goal is to help young golfers achieve whatever it is they hope to in the game of golf.

"We really want to set them up for  high school golf, middle school golf, college golf, wherever they want to be we want to help them," said tour director Ryan Champeau.

The tour is a passion project for Champeau, who would spend hours driving his son to golf tournament when there were tons of great local courses nearby.

jr golf 2

You can sign up your kid for the Wisconsin Jr. Golf Tour on their website.

The tour will continue in a few weeks at Tribute Golf Course in Wausau.

