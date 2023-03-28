Brogan Schantz, Account Executive

While my media sales career has just begun, I come with 10 years of sales experience with multiple, Fortune 500 companies. I was born and raised in Mosinee, Wisconsin to paper mill workers. Hard work and dedication is a value that my parents instilled in me, and I will bring that passion to your business.
My goal is, and always has been, to help find the right solution to achieve a specific goal for the customers and clients I work with. It is my experience that this can only be done by asking good, tough questions which allows me to truly understand the needs and wants of my clients.
Contact info:
Office: 715-843-9238