Adam Rasmussen

Adam joined the News 9 team in August 2023 as an Evening Anchor.
He was born and raised in the Lake Country area of Waukesha County, west of Milwaukee.
He graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in Spring 2011 with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.
Adam started his career as a General Assignment Reporter and fill-in anchor for KTVN-TV in Reno, Nev., covering everything from breaking news and economic issues to sports and politics. After two-and-a-half years in journalism, he took a 10-year break to pursue a career in hospitality/casino marketing with stops in Las Vegas, Chicago and Milwaukee.
He's thrilled to be back in journalism, serving the community he calls home. Adam and his wife live in Stevens Point.
When he's not in the newsroom, Adam can be found attending area events and festivals or on Green Circle Trail. Adam also loves cheering on the Nevada Wolf Pack, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and Green Bay Packers.