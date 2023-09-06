Erik Mrotek returned to WAOW in July 2020 as a News Producer and in June 2023 he is back on the desk as a News Anchor as well.
Erik is a familiar face to TV-9 viewers, coming back to News 9 in July of 2020, and is currently the show producer for Live at 5 and co-anchor on News 9 at 6.
Erik has a long history at WAOW working for 18 years in various roles from 1991-2009, iincluding co-anchoring with Melissa Langbehn.
His reporting work has been honored a number of times by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press — but is probably best known for his popular series "Does It Work?", testing many As Seen On TV items.
Erik is a central Wisconsin native, growing up in the Clark County community of Loyal and attending college at UW-Marshfield/Wood County and UW-Stevens Point, where he graduated with a degree in Communication.
Feel free to send Erik an email at idinesen@waow.com for any feedback, story ideas, or questions.