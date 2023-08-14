 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jake Sennholz

  • Updated
  • 0
Jake Sennholz

Jake joined the News 9 team in November 2022 as a news reporter/multimedia journalist.

Born and raised in Wisconsin, Jake is a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a degree in communications. 

His broadcasting career started over 10 years ago, in June of 2013 as a radio board-op at Country 106.1 WACD/Classic Hits 98.7 WATK in Antigo. 

An avid golfer, Jake has an extensive background in sports writing and spent several years traveling the Midwest as a play-by-play broadcaster before joining News 9. 

Some career broadcasting highlights include: 

  • Winning two Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards and Sportscaster of the Year in college 
  • Calling his brothers high school state hockey game at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison 
  • Calling the NAPHL u18 National Championship Game in Detroit 

Most recently, he has spent the last five seasons as the play-by-play voice of the Wausau RiverWolves/Cyclones NA3HL hockey teams. 

You can contact him at Jjennholz@WAOW.com for any feedback or story ideas. 

Tags

Recommended for you