Jake Sennholz

Jake joined the News 9 team in November 2022 as a news reporter/multimedia journalist.
Born and raised in Wisconsin, Jake is a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a degree in communications.
His broadcasting career started over 10 years ago, in June of 2013 as a radio board-op at Country 106.1 WACD/Classic Hits 98.7 WATK in Antigo.
An avid golfer, Jake has an extensive background in sports writing and spent several years traveling the Midwest as a play-by-play broadcaster before joining News 9.
Some career broadcasting highlights include:
- Winning two Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards and Sportscaster of the Year in college
- Calling his brothers high school state hockey game at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison
- Calling the NAPHL u18 National Championship Game in Detroit
Most recently, he has spent the last five seasons as the play-by-play voice of the Wausau RiverWolves/Cyclones NA3HL hockey teams.