Jimmy Sadowski

Jimmy joined the News 9 team in July 2023 as a news reporter/multimedia journalist.
He graduated Summa Cum Laude in May 2023 from Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, a minor in Marketing and a core concentration in Film Studies.
For most of his life, Jimmy stayed pretty close to New England. He was born and raised in Rutland, Massachusetts and went to school in Rhode Island.
In college, he interned at two TV stations in Providence, Rhode Island: WLNE-TV and WPRI-TV. During that time Jimmy helped cover everything from New England winter weather to an FBI raid of a Hell’s Angels Club. He was also News Editor for his university newspaper, “The Hawks’ Herald” where he won two “Story of the Year” awards.
While he was with WLNE-TV ABC6, he helped the station with a set-up outside the TD Garden in Boston, MA provide dayside coverage for Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.
Jimmy’s brand new to the Midwest and reared and ready to go learn more about the area, meet new people, and pursue stories.