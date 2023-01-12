Newlong Lor

Newlong joined the News 9 team in July 2022 as a news reporter/multimedia journalist.
He graduated in December 2020 from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications with an emphasis on Electronic Media and a minor in Media Arts & Game Development.
Newlong was born in the same city the News 9 WAOW-TV station resides, Wausau, Wisconsin. He has been watching News 9 since he was little, especially with weather forecasts and school closings during the winter season.
Although Newlong has no professional or college experience in journalism, he has learned a lot about video production and audio production and many of his classes from his major were focused on the news industry and studio production.
He also learned many things from his minor such as photography, coding, game development, social media marketing, and graphics design. Newlong also worked as a disk jockey for a year at the radio station - "91.7 WSUW The Edge" - on campus and had a semester of experience as the Station Manager Assistant organizing and overseeing the radio station's daily operations.
Newlong is excited about starting his career in the news industry as he continues to learn journalism, news production and photography. He also enjoys meeting new people and uncovering stories in the area and the community he grew up in. Feel free to reach out to him via email at nlor@waow.com for feedback, future story ideas, or questions that you want to ask him.