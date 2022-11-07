Nick Robinson

Nick joined the News 9 team in September 2022 as a news reporter/multimedia journalist.
He graduated in May 2022 from Longwood University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies and a minor in Political Science.
Nick was born and raised in Virginia, so he's still getting used to the weather around here.
In college, he primarily covered sports and campus news, broadcasting school sporting events on Longwood's student radio network, hosting a weekly sports talk show, and writing for the school newspaper, where he also served as Editor In Chief. He also covered Longwood's run to the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournament in March 2022, and said it was one of the highlights of his time at college.
Nick is excited to learn more about the area, meet as many people as he can, and tell their stories. Feel free to send him an email at nrobinson@waow.com for any feedback, story ideas, or questions.