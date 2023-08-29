Veonna King

Veonna joined the News 9 team in March 2023 as a Multimedia Journalist.
She graduated in May 2022 from California Univeristy of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor's Degree in English and a minor in communications.
Veonna is from a small town, Clairton, Pennsylvania, but moved to Pittsburgh when she was 14. She considers herself to have had the best of both city and small-town life.
In college, Veonna started off as an entertainment writer for her university newspaper called the California Times and worked her way up to editor-in-chief in the fall 2021. Throughout her time in college, Veonna had her own TV show called VDay where she provided a talk show environment and discussed pop culture and covered campus events as a reporter.
Veonna also had a radio show every Wednesday called Vibezzz with V. During her time in college, Veonna prepared for a journalism career with two internships while in college. One at a local nonprofit news outlet called Public Source and a local radio station called WAMO.
Before joining WAOW, Veonna freelanced at the New Pittsburgh Courier.
Veonna is excited to learn and create news for WAOW viewers to watch.