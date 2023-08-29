 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Veonna King

  • 0
Veonna King
Veonna joined the News 9 team in March 2023 as a Multimedia Journalist.
 
She graduated in May 2022 from California Univeristy of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor's Degree in English and a minor in communications.  
 
Veonna is from a small town, Clairton, Pennsylvania, but moved to Pittsburgh when she was 14. She considers herself to have had the best of both city and small-town life. 
 
In college, Veonna started off as an entertainment writer for her university newspaper called the California Times and worked her way up to editor-in-chief in the fall 2021. Throughout her time in college, Veonna had her own TV show called VDay where she provided a talk show environment and discussed pop culture and covered campus events as a reporter.
 
Veonna also had a radio show every Wednesday called Vibezzz with V. During her time in college, Veonna prepared for a journalism career with two internships while in college. One at a local nonprofit news outlet called Public Source and a local radio station called WAMO. 
 
Before joining WAOW, Veonna freelanced at the New Pittsburgh Courier. 
 
Veonna is excited to learn and create news for WAOW viewers to watch. 

If you have story ideas please forward them to her email at vking@waow.com

Tags

Recommended for you