Wyatt Williams joined the News 9 team in May 2023 as a news reporter/multimedia journalist.
He graduated in May 2023 from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail University with a Bachelor's degree in Sportscasting.
Wyatt was born and raised in rural Indiana and went to school in urban Orlando, Florida, getting the best of both warm sunny climate and Midwest weather. He considers himself a Floridian Hoosier!
In high school, Wyatt attended one of the top Radio/TV programs in the nation at WJHI in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Wyatt called games, as well as hosted his own sports radio show on the station's network. He also called games for Southern Indiana Sports Productions, powered by the IHSAA TV Champions Network. Called a game on ESPN+ while still in high school, and was awarded Most Valuable Sportscaster.
In college, he hosted a podcast with Purdue basketball player Trey Kaufman-Renn, while also calling games for the Division II Rollins College Tars. Wyatt currently hosts a podcast with his friends from school called the Buncha Bois Podcast.
Wyatt is a shareholder of the Green Bay Packers, Huge NASCAR fan, loves THE Ohio State Buckeyes O-H, Chicago Cubs enthusiast, and enjoys listening to Kid Cudi. Wyatt loves the beach, especially in south Florida. He lives with his girlfriend Nikki, and two dogs Ocean and Cudi.
Wyatt is excited to learn more about this area, meet as many people as possible and uncover more interesting stories.