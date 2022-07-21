COVID-19 at-home tests await effectiveness results

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Medical professionals say the best option if you are suspicious you have COVID-19 is to schedule a test with your medical provider. However, that's not always an option.
While at-home tests are not going to be as accurate as an in-clinic PCR test, they are convenient and provide swift results. Results of at-home test are known in about 10-15 minutes as compared to multiple days with PCR tests.
The jury is still out on how effective each brand of take-home test is. Studies are currently being done to increase their reliability.
Medical professionals say the best tests to use are approved directly for emergency use by the FDA.
"In terms of effectiveness from one to the other, there isn't really any studies out there. All manufacturers have to submit clinical data to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to get approved for emergency use," said Zoua Yang, a pharmacist with Aspirus.
If you want the most accurate results, you are urged to plan ahead before going to any public events.
If you have medical insurance, you can show your insurance card to your medical provider and receive up to eight free at-home test kits per month.