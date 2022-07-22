COVID-19 cases rising in Portage County

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - COVID cases went from 141 to 203 in the past week.
Health experts say that's in part because of the summer months and folks going to more events and gatherings, but mostly due to the new strains.
"The real driver of these cases are subvariants particularly the BA-5 subvariant," said Dr. James Pothof, Chief Quality Officer at U-W Health.
"We have seen an increase in cases. We have seen a slight increase in hospitalizations, but not to the same degree we saw with previous surges," said Pothof
Portage County had single digit cases before the 4th of July.
With the decreased number of hospitalizations from one year ago, health experts say a mask mandate is not needed.
"I certainly recommend precautions that allow you to feel comfortable," said Mike Wiza, Mayor of Stevens Point.
Medical professionals continue to suggest getting vaccinated and to keep up with your boosters.
"There's a lot of people in our community that can't generate an immune response. Either they have a medical condition that knocks out their immune system, maybe they're struggling with cancer. These people are at significant risk right now," said Pothof.
Experts say it's tough for vaccines to keep up with new variants because they're getting transmitted rapidly right now.