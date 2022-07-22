Portage County experiencing a high COVID-19 community level

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Portage County is now at a high community level of COVID-19.
Portage County Health and Human Services(PCHHS) says three factors are used to indicate the community level for COVID-19, and two out of the three increased in the county over the last week.
Weekly case rate for COVID-19 per 100,000 in Portage County over the last week:
- Weekly case rate is now at 216.4, up from 203.47
Percentage of staffed inpatient beds used by patients with confirmed COVID-19:
- Up to 10.4% from 5.2% on July, 14
New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 per population:
- Now at 7.1 from 9.9 last week
The total confirmed and probable cases reported in Portage County over the last week is now at 203, from 141.
People in the county are advised to wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status or individual risk.