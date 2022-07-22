What Paxlovid is, and who can use it

(WAOW) -- As President Biden recovers from COVID-19, he is taking medicine some may not be familiar with.
"Paxlovid" is the Pfizer version of the COVID anti-viral pill. It works by shutting down the replication process of the COVID-19 virus.
Health officials say it is widely available, but there are certain conditions that have to be met to get a prescription.
You can only be prescribed Paxlovid within the first five days after you test positive, and you would need to answer a series of questions regarding your level of risk, like if you have underlying health conditions.
It does not matter if you've tested positive using an at-home test, you still might be eligible.
"It doesn't much matter whether you tested at a community site, it doesn't matter if that test is PCR or antigen, if you have a positive COVID test and it's happened within the last five days, you're eligible for Paxlovid," said Dr. Jeff Pothof, the Chief Quality Officer for UW Health.
He adds that it typically is best to act quickly after your positive test.
Any questions about Paxlovid should go to your primary care provider.