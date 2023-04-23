Dragon catches on fire during Disneyland's 'Fantasmic' show

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan...Wisconsin... Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette Counties. Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County. Wolf River at New London affecting Waupaca, Outagamie and Winnebago Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Waupaca, Outagamie and Shawano Counties. For the Menominee River...including Twin Falls Dam-Iron Mountain, Florence, Vulcan, Niagara, Pembine, Menominee River at White Rapids Dam, Koss, McAllister...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton, New London, Lake Poygan...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest Park and Oak Island Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:10 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 1167.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:10 PM CDT Sunday was 1167.5 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 1167.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&