 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations
between two tenths and four tenths of an inch, and snow and sleet
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on ice or snow covered roads. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of ice accumulations and wind
could cause minor damage to trees and power lines, resulting in
sporadic power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, blankets and a phone
in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions
can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...LARGE AREA OF MIXED MODERATE TO HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION
CREATING HAZARDOUS TRAVEL THIS MORNING...

A band of heavy mixed precipitation in the form of sleet and snow
is impacting the area this morning. The freezing rain and sleet
will occasionally change to heavy wet snow rapidly reducing
visibilities to a mile at times. Rapid accumulations of sleet and
snow on top of a light coating of freezing rain is creating very
hazardous road conditions throughout the area. The heavy mixed
precipitation will continue throughout the morning.

If you must travel this morning, please use extreme caution, slow
down and allow plenty of room between you and other vehicles.

Ex-husband and relatives charged with murder of Hong Kong model Abby Choi as body parts found

  • 0

Four members of the same family charged in connection with the gruesome killing of Hong Kong model Abby Choi appeared in court Monday, after police said they found what are believed to be parts of her dismembered body, public broadcaster RTHK reported.

Choi's ex-husband Alex Kwong, 28, his brother Anthony, 31, and their father, Kwong Kau, 65, are charged with her murder. Alex Kwong's mother Jenny Li, 63, is charged with perverting the course of justice, RTHK reported.

All four were denied bail, the Kowloon City Magistrates' Court ruled Monday, according to RTHK. They are yet to enter a plea.

On Sunday, investigators identified a skull, several ribs and hair, believed to be Choi's remains, in a large stainless steel soup pot, police said. Other body parts, including Choi's torso and hands, remain missing.

It follows a police investigation that began Wednesday after Choi, 28, was reported missing. Two days later, parts of her body were found at a house in the city's Tai Po district, police said. A meat slicer, an electric saw, and some clothing were also found at the home, police said.

Choi's ex-husband was arrested on Saturday at a ferry pier on one of the city's outlying islands, police said. His brother and parents were arrested on Friday.

A fifth suspect, a 47-year old woman, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the case, police said.

Choi, a model and social media influencer with more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, recently appeared as the digital cover model for luxury magazine L'Officiel Monaco and attended this year's Paris Fashion Week.

The case gripped the city over the weekend as grisly details of the investigation dominated headlines in local media and thousands of people left condolences on Choi's social media accounts.

The court adjourned the case until May 8 to allow for further police investigation, RTHK reported.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Wayne Chang, Jake Kwon and Tara Subramaniam contributed to this report.