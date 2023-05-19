Father of 4 pleaded for help on Facebook Live before dying in construction fire, family says

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL, CENTRAL, AND NORTHEAST WISCONSIN... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for fine particulate matter which will remain in effect until 12:00 PM CDT. This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Wood. Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will continue to move across the state today. PM2.5 concentrations will likely increase sharply at times this morning before steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov.