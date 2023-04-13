Father of Madeline Kingsbury's children denies involvement in missing Minnesota mother's disappearance

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.

For the Wisconsin River...including Otter Rapids-Eagle River,
Rainbow Reservoir, Rhinelander, Alice Lake Reservoir, Tomahawk Dam,
Hat Rapids Dam, Grandfather Dam, Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Dubay Reservoir, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point,
Wisconsin Rapids, Biron Reservoir...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until SUnday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding mainly affects Merrill area parks
and agricultural land.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 PM CDT Saturday was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.3 feet
Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Rain changing to a little sleet and freezing rain then all
snow. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Locally
higher amounts possible. Minor sleet accumulation. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches and create low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Father of Madeline Kingsbury's children denies involvement in missing Minnesota mother's disappearance

  • Updated
Father of Madeline Kingsbury's children denies involvement in missing Minnesota mother's disappearance

Missing Minnesota woman Madeline Kingsbury was last seen on March 31.

 MN Winona Police Department

The father of a missing Minnesota mother's children said he is cooperating with law enforcement "at every turn," nearly two weeks after the disappearance of 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury.

Adam Fravel denied any involvement in Kingsbury's disappearance in a statement Wednesday.

"Over the course of the last 12 days my family and I have been subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of my children, Maddi Kingsbury. During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement.

"I did not have anything to do with Maddi's disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything," said Fravel.

Fravel said he had been advised by law enforcement on April 2 not to attend news conferences or assist in searches for Kingsbury due to safety concerns.

"My non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse. That could not be further from the truth. I want Maddi home and for her to be able to be with our two children," said Fravel.

Bonney Bowman, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, told CNN on Thursday she is not aware of any law enforcement agencies advising Fravel not to attend news conferences or organized searches for Kingsbury.

Asked whether Fravel has cooperated with law enforcement, Bowman said, "I'm not able to share that information at this time."

Kingsbury was last seen on the morning of March 31.

She did not show up at work as expected the day she disappeared, and did not answer calls from family and friends, police said. She didn't pick up her children from day care that afternoon or make other arrangements.

The Winona County Health and Human Services Department was notified by police on April 4 that the two children "are in need of protection or services" after their mother was designated an endangered missing person, according to court documents obtained and reviewed by CNN.

The agency took custody of the children -- who were located with their father at their grandparent's residence -- after their mother was deemed an endangered missing person, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Fravel doesn't have custodial rights to his children, but he had his children at his home and his parent's home, according to the documents.

When social workers confronted Fravel at the home last week, he was not cooperative with officials and initially did not allow them access to his children before he eventually placed them in HHS custody, the court documents say.

Evidence suggests Kingsbury's disappearance was "involuntary and suspicious," the Winona Police Department said in a Wednesday update.

"We remain extremely concerned for her safety," police said in their update.

"We have drafted and served numerous search warrants as part of our search efforts."

The update didn't address whether Fravel has been cooperating with authorities.

Kingsbury's family said in a statement Wednesday they have been working with investigators in the search for her. "Members of our family and close friends coordinate closely with law enforcement and send out search teams day after day, every day," the statement said.

"We will find Madeline. This is our mission and we will not falter."

Police have said they believe her vehicle, a 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country, may have traveled from Winona to eastern Fillmore County on the day of her disappearance.

They have asked residents in that area to check their "video cameras, doorbell cameras, game cameras ... for any signs of the van passing through or stopping."

Winona is in southeastern Minnesota, near the Wisconsin border.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Jeremy Harlan and Emma Tucker contributed to this report.