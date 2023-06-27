 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will continue to affect
Wisconsin, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We
expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming
days and will adjust messaging as needed.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through this episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the period of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category. People with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Ford to lay off workers as it focuses on electric vehicles

Ford F-150 Lightning pickup trucks are shown at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center on April 26, 2022 in Dearborn, Michigan.

 Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — As Ford shifts to producing more electric vehicles, it expects to lay off a number of employees, mostly engineers, in North America over the coming days. The company would not confirm any specific number of employees involved.

“This is related to the Ford+ growth plan we introduced in 2021 and have been increasingly implementing over the past year,” said Ford spokesman T.R. Reid in an email. “Delivering on the plan includes adjusting staffing to match focused priorities and ambitions, while raising quality and lowering costs.”

Ford has previously said it is also hiring in some areas, so it’s not clear if these layoffs will result in an overall reduction in Ford’s workforce in the United States or Canada.

As part of the so-called Ford+ plan, in 2021 the company was split into three broad operating units: Ford Blue for internal combustion-powered vehicles, Ford Model E for electric vehicles and Ford Pro focused on commercial vehicles. Ford CEO Jim Farley also announced the company would focus on fewer, but more profitable, market segments and would develop more digital products for its customers. In addition to profit growth, cost reductions are also part of the plan.

Ford executives said in March that the company will lose $3 billion this year on sales of electric vehicles but still expects to meet its profit targets of $9 billion to $11 billion for the year. It also expects to begin earning profits on electric vehicles soon.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN’s Chris Isidore contributed to this story.

