Garden Goodies: Tips for easier gardening and more beautiful spaces

This week on Garden Goodies we visited a local gardener and “entertainer” who gave us some tips on gardening for people who are older and have less mobility in addition to ideas for making your garden space a beautiful spot to host friends for eat and drink.
Barbara Lattimer has maintained a nice garden space - even with less mobility - with several changes through the years. Here are some things she suggests:
Keep your garden landscape smooth and relatively flat. Avoid steps or steep/uneven terrain.
Keep your plants organized and closer to your house to more easily care for them and water them.
Use pots and raised beds.
In addition, Barbara suggests sprucing up your garden space with accents to add to the ambiance. Floral rugs or artwork can delight the eyes of visitors. Solar lights can add something special to the evenings. Decorative pots and raised beds are a special artistic touch to make your plants look special.
Barbara also provided the WAOW crew with a delicious treat to enjoy during the Summer season.
The “Eton Mess”
This dessert originated from England's Eton College in the 1800s. It is a parfait-like dish with strawberries, but one could add extra berries as well. Adding blueberries would make it a red, white, and, blue dessert perfect for Independence Day.,
Ingredients
2 pounds fresh strawberries
3 to 4 tbsp sugar, divided
1 tsp lemon zest
1 pinch salt
4 ounces of vanilla meringue cookies (several cookies)
1 cup heavy whipping cream
½ tsp vanilla
Place berries in a medium bowl and sprinkle with 2 to 3 tablespoons of sugar, the lemon zest, and salt. Gently mix with a spatula
Break the meringue cookies into smaller pieces
Put cream, vanilla, and 1 tbsp of sugar into a mixing bowl and mix until the cream forms stiff peaks
Divide half of the crumbled meringues into six glass serving bowls or large drinking glasses. Top with half of the berries, and then half of the whipped cream. Then add another layer of meringues, berries, and whipped cream.
Chill the desserts before serving