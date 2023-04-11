Indiana recycling plant fire forces evacuation orders for thousands as it emits toxic smoke, officials say. And it could burn for days

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Rothschild,
Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 12.9 feet Thursday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.0 feet on 04/21/1996.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Rothschild,
Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Floodwaters approach a business between
Business Highway 51 and the Wisconsin River in Rothschild.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 24.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 27.5 feet early Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
27.5 feet on 06/21/1993.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Big Rib River at Rib Falls affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Big Rib River at Rib Falls.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding affects are mainly lowland areas
downstream of Rib Falls toward Marathon City.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.7 feet. The river
level should fall over the next several days.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 11.2 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.8 feet on 03/23/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Rothschild,
Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1168.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday was 1168.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1168.4 feet on 04/11/2011.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

.Record to near record warm temperatures, combined with winds
gusting in the 25 to 35 mph range and minimum relative humidity
values around 22 percent will produce critical fire weather
conditions in portions of central and east central Wisconsin
today.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR PARTS OF
CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a Red Flag
Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect
from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca,
Outagamie, Waushara, Winnebago and Calumet.

* TIMING...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Fires will start easily and spread quickly in these
conditions. So outdoor burning should not be attempted. Visit
the Wisconsin DNR website and click on the appropriate county
to view current burning restrictions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning is issued when critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or are imminent. A combination of strong
winds, very low relative humidity, warm temperatures and
exceptionally dry fuels will create dangerous wildland fire
conditions. Persons are urged to be careful with any activities
that could potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor
grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all- terrain vehicles
all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and
destructive fire.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field
of this red flag warning.

&&

Indiana recycling plant fire forces evacuation orders for thousands as it emits toxic smoke, officials say. And it could burn for days

  • 0

A fire that started Tuesday afternoon at a recycling plant in the eastern Indiana city of Richmond was emitting toxic smoke and has forced evacuation orders for about 2,000 people as it is expected to burn for days, officials said.

Early air monitoring results are expected early Wednesday, Wayne County officials said. Plastics were among the items burning at the plant, and the smoke -- a thick, black column rose from the site Tuesday -- is "definitely toxic," Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones said in a news briefing.

"There is a host of different chemicals that plastics give off when they're on fire, and it's concerning," Jones said Tuesday evening, adding he expects the fire to burn for days.

An evacuation order was put in place for residents within a half-mile of the fire, and authorities could change the order if the direction of the wind shifts, Jones said. Residents downwind of the evacuation zone -- to the east and northeast -- were being encouraged to shelter in place and bring pets indoors.

Residents who find remnants from the fire in their yards were asked to "not disturb or touch the debris."

"It is unknown what chemicals may or may not be in the debris," Wayne County Emergency Management Agency officials said.

Preliminary air monitoring results "should begin to return by daybreak" from US Environmental Protection Agency labs, the officials said Tuesday night, adding evacuation orders are in effect indefinitely.

The towering smoke plume and health concerns recall the inferno and draining of hazardous materials sparked by a freight train derailment and fire this year in East Palestine, Ohio. High levels of some chemicals recorded during that disaster could pose long-term risks, researchers have said.

The cause of the Indiana fire wasn't immediately known and likely won't be known until after the fire has been extinguished, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the recycling facility Tuesday to find a semi-trailer behind one of the plant's buildings engulfed in flames, Richmond Fire Chief Tim Brown said. The trailer was loaded with an "unknown type of plastics," and the fire spread to other piles of plastics around the trailer and eventually to the building, Brown said.

Details about what started the fire at the semi-trailer weren't immediately available.

The evacuation order affected about 2,000 residents, the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency told CNN. Officials said they are waiting on air monitoring testing results to help decide the duration of the evacuation orders.

"We do not expect the evacuation order to be lifted tonight," Richmond Mayor Dave Snow said Tuesday. "A bus will remain in place if needed and shelters are ready to accept citizens from the area."

The massive blaze prompted the Richmond Community School District to cancel all classes Wednesday, with officials encouraging faculty and staff to follow shelter-in-place orders and saying there will be no online classes.

"It's a big enough fire that it's just not gonna be tonight," Jones said. "It's going to burn a while."

The Environmental Protection Agency and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management were on site "evaluating any potential hazards resulting from the fire," Snow said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters had trouble getting access to the facility, with piles of plastic blocking access roads, Brown said. "It creates quite a challenge because we only have access to one side of the building," he added.

"Once the fire got out of control, it darkened down on us, (and) we backed out real quick and then went into defensive mode," Brown said.

The flames spread to several buildings at the site, but crews managed to stop the fire's spread before it could jump into residential areas, Brown said.

"It's probably the largest fire I've seen in my career," Brown said.

One firefighter was injured after falling and hurting his ankle and has since been treated and released from a hospital, Brown said.

No other injuries were reported. Everyone who was said to be working at the building when crews responded to the scene has been accounted for, he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Tina Burnside contributed to this report.