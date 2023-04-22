 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Michigan...Wisconsin...

Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Wolf River at New London affecting Waupaca, Outagamie and
Winnebago Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Waupaca, Outagamie and Shawano
Counties.

For the Menominee River...including Twin Falls Dam-Iron Mountain,
Florence, Vulcan, Niagara, Pembine, Menominee River at White Rapids
Dam, Koss, McAllister...Minor flooding is forecast.
For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton, New London, Lake
Poygan...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:10 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 1167.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:10 PM CDT Sunday was 1167.5 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana residents thought there was an explosion. It turned out to be a meteor

  • 0
Indiana residents thought there was an explosion. It turned out to be a meteor

Following several reports from across Hamilton County, Indiana, about a "possible explosion and a light streaking across the sky," emergency management officials say the source of the sonic boom heard was likely a meteor.

 Bryan Bunton

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a ... meteor flashing through the Indiana night sky.

Residents of Hamilton County, Indiana, had the out-of-this-world opportunity to witness a meteor Friday night.

Residents reported what they thought might have been an explosion due to the loud sound and flashing lights, according to a tweet from Hamilton County Emergency Management.

The agency's "current theory" is the sound and light were caused by a sonic boom from a meteor.

Pilots in Kentucky saw a meteor to the north and a lightning detection center picked up signals over Carroll County, Hamilton County Emergency Management reported.

Videos taken by residents and published by CNN affiliate WTHR show a bright light streaking across the sky. Several videos also captured the rumbling sound caused by the meteor.

Hamilton County Emergency Management thanked the National Weather Service and FAA for helping them "quickly figure out what happened."

A meteor is a piece of space rock entering the earth's atmosphere, according to NASA. The bright streak with the appearance of a "shooting star" is actually the extremely hot air produced by the meteor. The rocks usually burn up in earth's atmosphere before reaching the ground.

Indiana's flashing lights fell during the Lyrids, one of the oldest recorded meteor showers. Meteors from the shower are expected to be most frequent on Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Hamilton County is located in central Indiana.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you