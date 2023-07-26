Jason Aldean’s ‘Small Town’ video edited to remove Atlanta protest footage

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern
Marathon, Menominee, southeastern Langlade and western Shawano
Counties through 1230 PM CDT...

At 1151 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles south of Antigo, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Neopit around 1220 PM CDT.
Big Smokey Falls and Keshena around 1230 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include College Of Menominee
Nation, Aniwa, Shepley, Lake Noseum, Intersection Of Hwy 55 And
County M, Elmhurst, Mattoon, Phlox, Upper Bass Lake and Zoar.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

  • 0
Jasson Aldean performing in July. A music video for a controversial Jason Aldean song that has received both backlash and support has been shortened by a few seconds, removing apparent television footage of a protest in Atlanta, Georgia.

 Connie Chronuk/Disney General Entertainment Content/ABC/Getty Images

(CNN) — A music video for a controversial Jason Aldean song that has received both backlash and support has been shortened by a few seconds, removing apparent television footage of a protest in Atlanta, Georgia.

The original video shows Aldean singing “Got a gun that my granddad gave me/They say one day they’re gonna round up/Well, that s–t might fly in the city, good luck/Try that in a small town” before footage from a Fox News station is seen with the chyron reading “State of Emergency Declared In Georgia.”

That footage also appeared in the beginning of the original video just after a Molotov cocktail, as it is known, is lit. The news footage was seen projected onto a building behind Aldean as he sings.

But the current video on YouTube no longer contains either instance of the footage.

It is unclear as to when and why the video was edited, but public outcry over the music video erupted last week.

CNN has reached out to reps for Aldean, his record label and Fox for comment.

While the song was released in May, according to Billboard, the accompanying video wasn’t released until July 14.

Critics say the tune’s lyrics are evocative of vigilantism, racism and “sundown towns” that practice a form of all white segregation in which people of color and others who are considered outsiders know they faced violence if they are not out of an area before the sun goes down.

Some viewers noticed scenes in the video were shot in front of what appears to be the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee. The courthouse has been the site of several incidents of racial violence, including the 1927 lynching of a Black man named Henry Choate. It also served as a backdrop for the Columbia Race Riot in 1946.

CMT pulled the music video from rotation last week.

Aldean has defended the song, tweeting “There isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage.”

The song recently debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Global 200 chart and the music video had more than 19 million views as of Wednesday.

