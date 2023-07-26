Jason Aldean’s ‘Small Town’ video edited to remove Atlanta protest footage

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Marathon, Menominee, southeastern Langlade and western Shawano Counties through 1230 PM CDT... At 1151 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Antigo, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Neopit around 1220 PM CDT. Big Smokey Falls and Keshena around 1230 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include College Of Menominee Nation, Aniwa, Shepley, Lake Noseum, Intersection Of Hwy 55 And County M, Elmhurst, Mattoon, Phlox, Upper Bass Lake and Zoar. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH