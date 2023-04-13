 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:10 PM CDT Monday the stage was 1168.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:10 PM CDT Monday was 1168.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man arrested at JFK Airport for smuggling $60K in fentanyl through candles

  • Updated
  • 0
Man arrested at JFK Airport for smuggling $60K in fentanyl through candles

The U.S. Border Patrol at JFK Airport arrested a man for smuggling $60,000 worth of fentanyl hidden in candles.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protections/WABC

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, NY (WABC) -- The U.S. Border Patrol at JFK Airport arrested a man on Sunday smuggling $60,000 worth of fentanyl.

Agents say the man is a food courier and presented himself to agricultural specialists, who noticed three candles that looked suspicious.

When they inspected those candles, they say they discovered nearly 2.5 pounds of fentanyl stuffed inside.

"The fentanyl seized was 73% pure, and capable of causing considerable overdoses in our community," said Director of CPB's New York Field Operations Francis J. Russo.

The CBP turned the man over to the NYPD, and says he is an American citizen who flew into JFK from Mexico City.

He is facing narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted in New York.

Recommended for you