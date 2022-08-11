Marshfield Police and Fire Department Reaffirms No Firearm

Marshfield Police and emergency crews are reminding Marshfield residents not to bring firearms into their buildings.
In july, the Marshfield Common Council voted to remove "No Firearms" signs from the city hall. However, the Marshfield Police and Fire Commission is expected to reaffirm its current ban on the public carrying firearms in safety buildings, including police and fire stations, and related training facilities to keep their officials and employees safe.
Peter Fletty, Fire Chief from the Marshfield Fire Department said, ""Another reason why we wouldn't want firearms in the structure is because we do have ambulances, we are a paramedic service, we do carry narcotics on our ambulances."
State statute requires police department buildings to be gun-free zones. To be more consistent across the city, the commission voted to extend the protections to the fire station as well.
Fletty said, "We do realize that a sign is not going to stop somebody from conceal carry."