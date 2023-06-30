More dry and warm weather on the way

The weather still looks warm and dry until the middle of next week. It won't cool down too much until late next week.
Today: Mostly sunny and warm. A few clouds drifting in later in the afternoon.
High: 85 Wind: West-Northwest 10-15
Tonight: Passing clouds and quiet.
Low: 61 Wind: Light NW
Saturday: Partly cloudy and dry.
High: 86 Wind: North-Northwest around 10
From today through Tuesday, the skies will be partly or mostly sunny and temperatures will be above normal. It will not be record-breaking heat by any means, but about 5 to 10 degrees above normal. Warm enough that you will probably want the air conditioner operational for the afternoons coming up. High will be in the mid 80s from today through Sunday, then the mercury will rise into the upper 80s to low 90s for Monday and Tuesday.
Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 10-15 mph today and will remain out of a northerly direction and be fairly light for the weekend. Winds will turn more southerly for early next week.
Finally, late Tuesday or Tuesday night, there will be a chance of showers and storms as a cold front moves in from the northwest. This front will cross Wisconsin on Wednesday producing an additional chance of rain. After Wednesday, rain chances will go down again. We might end up with another few days of dry weather.
In addition to the rain chance, the temperature will go down. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s on Wednesday and then in the upper 70s to around 80 late next week.
Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 30-June-2023
On this date in weather history: 1989 - Winnfield, LA, reported 22.52 inches of rain in three days, and more than thirty inches for the month, a record for June. Shreveport LA received a record 17.11 inches in June, with a total for the first six months of the year of 45.55 inches. Thunderstorms also helped produce record rainfall totals for the month of June of 13.12 inches at Birmingham AL, 14.66 inches at Oklahoma City, OK, 17.41 inches at Tallahassee FL, 9.97 inches at Lynchburg, VA, and more than 10.25 inches at Pittsburgh, PA. Pittsburgh had also experienced a record wet month of May. (The National Weather Summary)