$1.9 billion Powerball drawing delayed

Monday night's $1.9 billion dollar drawing has been delayed in order to complete the required security protocols, according to a press release.
"Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," they said in the release.
The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and their Youtube channel.
Monday's drawing is the largest lottery prize ever offered in the world.