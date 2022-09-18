1 arrested in fatal Lincoln Co. crash involving young boy

Lincoln Co., Wis. (WAOW) -- A 41-year-old Merrill man is in custody after a fatal crash involving an 8-year-old boy.
Authorities say the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 17 at Sunset Road near the town of Merrill.
They say the man was drinking and driving when he crossed the center line and hit another truck which had two adults and two children inside.
A 37-year-old woman was flown to the hospital, however, the 8-year-old boy in the car died.
The 41-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, is expected to be charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.