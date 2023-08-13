1 dead, another injured in crash as motorcycle driver going wrong way on Highway 29

TOWN OF HARTLAND, Wis. (WAOW) - A 28-year-old man died and another man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in the town of Hartland early Sunday morning when a motorcycle was traveling the wrong way on Highway 29.
According to a Shawano County Sheriff's Office release at just before 2 a.m. officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 29, east of High Line Road in the Town of Hartland.
Upon arrival a 28-year-old man from Bonduel was found dead and a 51-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries, the release stated.
The release also said:
Further investigation showed a motorcycle was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway 29 when it collided head on with a passenger car.
The driver of the motorcycle was believed to have been wearing his helmet and the driver of the passenger car was wearing its seat belt at the time of the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.