 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 killed in Marathon County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Road Crash

GREEN VALLEY, Wis. (WAOW) -- One person was killed in an single-vehicle crash Saturday night in the town of Green Valley.

In a news release, the Marathon County Sheriff's Office said it happened at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday. That's when a vehicle traveling east on County Road C left the roadway, then struck a driveway embankment.

The force of the impact caused the vehicle to roll; when deputies arrived, they said they found the only person in the vehicle had already died.

The crash happened in an unlit area, and is still under investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you