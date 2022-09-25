1 killed in Marathon County crash

GREEN VALLEY, Wis. (WAOW) -- One person was killed in an single-vehicle crash Saturday night in the town of Green Valley.
In a news release, the Marathon County Sheriff's Office said it happened at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday. That's when a vehicle traveling east on County Road C left the roadway, then struck a driveway embankment.
The force of the impact caused the vehicle to roll; when deputies arrived, they said they found the only person in the vehicle had already died.
The crash happened in an unlit area, and is still under investigation.