Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH TUESDAY...

Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
15 to 25 percent range, will result in elevated wildfire
potential this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon. The areas of
greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and
central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather over the past week and
a half has caused an increase in fire activity in recent days.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have
the potential to throw a spark and ignite a fire. Outdoor burning
should not be attempted. Visit the Wisconsin DNR website at
https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/BurnRestrictions and click on
the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT
MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT today. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Calumet, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon,
Menominee, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

1 rescued overnight as search continues after an apartment building partially collapsed in Davenport, Iowa

(CNN) — One more person was rescued overnight after a six-story apartment building partially collapsed in Davenport, Iowa, the city’s fire chief said Monday morning as crews with search dogs continued to look for anyone who might still be stuck inside.

“No known individuals are trapped in that facility,” Chief Mike Carlsten said, adding no fatalities have been reported.

Still, “the building is structurally unsound, is posing a risk to responders,” he said, adding structural engineers are on site as first responders prepare to shift from rescue operations to recovery.

It’s not clear how many people may be unaccounted for or how many residents are displaced.

Seven people earlier were rescued and more than a dozen others escorted out of the building, known as The Davenport, after part of its back section collapsed Sunday and detached from the rest of the structure, Carlsten said the prior evening.

The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined. The building’s owners had current permits for repair work for the exterior wall, said Richard Oswald, the city’s neighborhood services director.

Crews secured utilities after they found gas and water leaking from each floor of the building, officials said Sunday.

“I live in the building just next to it, and we heard just like a large crash,” Andrew Sommer, a former tenant of The Davenport, told CNN affiliate KWQC. “Shortly after, we went outside and saw the whole section of the building gone.”

The person rescued overnight was taken to a hospital, Carlsten said Monday.

Crews were dispatched to the scene around 4:55 p.m. Sunday, Carlsten said. The area will remain closed as the search efforts and investigation continue.

