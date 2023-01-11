102-year-old Loyal native makes huge donation for city project

LOYAL, Wis. (WAOW) - Loyal is looking to add a big splash to their city, and with the donation from a Loyal native who just turned 102, the project is on track to come to fruition.
On Wednesday, students at Loyal Elementary sang happy birthday for Dr. Eldon Hill, who now lives in Washington state, but keeps close ties to his hometown Loyal.
The splash pad project was initially brought up in 2019, but due to COVID-19, some grants for the project were pulled, leaving the project in question.
Things started kicking back into gear in 2020, and after a talk with Dr. Hill's son, they received a call from Dr. Hill with what officials say was a 'Christmas miracle'.
"It was right before Christmas that this happened, and we were told that he will give a donation of up to $150,000 that we could get matching funds for, so in essence $300,000," said Kaila Fritzl, organizer for the project.
Dr. Hill was a graduate of Loyal High School in the year 1938 and never lost track of the city that raised him.
"Loyal was his home and starting place, and the community really rallied around him, so that he could give back to his communities," said Fritzl.
The students of Loyal Elementary and High School are thrilled that the splash pad is making progress in the hopes that one day they can take their own kids to the splash pad they helped build.
"I think that'll make it feel more special and when we have kids of our own and we're bringing them to something we raised money for and give to the community," said student, Molly Zbolena.
With the hope of construction being completed by the end of the summer, kids are starting to get excited that they will no longer have to travel to have fun in the sun.
"I like having fun, and the splash pad is now going to be in Loyal, so I don't have to go places that far," said 2nd grader, Kalan Weyer.
Loyal Schools Administrator Chris Lindner said it would not have been possible without the hard work of Kayila Fitzl and the Splash Pad Committee, as well as the generous donation from Dr. Hill.