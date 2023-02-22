115,580 gallons of toxic vinyl chloride were at risk of exploding in the Ohio train disaster, investigators say

Weather Alert

...GRADUALLY IMPROVING CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON... The winter storm that has been affecting the region since Tuesday night will continue to lose its grip on the area this afternoon. Periods of snow will continue across northern and far northeast Wisconsin early this afternoon. But the snow will be lighter than it was this morning. Up to a couple inches of additional accumulation is possible across the far north--mainly near the Upper Michigan border and northern Door County--with less elsewhere. The steadier snow should transition to scattered snow showers by mid-afternoon, and to flurries during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Periods of light snow and some patchy freezing drizzle across central and east-central Wisconsin will continue into the afternoon. But the overall trend should be for precipitation in these areas to diminish. Travel conditions across northern Wisconsin are likely to remain poor until mid-afternoon. Conditions across central and east- central Wisconsin should slowly improve as highway crews plow and treat the roads. But given the amount of snow that fell during the past 36 hours, it is a good idea to allow for extra time if you will be driving this afternoon.