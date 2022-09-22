14th Annual Wausau Curling Golf Benefit

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Menominee, Shawano, Southern Marinette County, Southern Oconto County and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&