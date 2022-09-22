14th Annual Wausau Curling Golf Benefit

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The Wausau Curling Club is trading in their brooms for clubs, at least for a day.
More than fifty golfers gathered at the Wausau Country Club Thursday for the team scramble, with all money raised going to the Curling Club.
The hope is to see new faces for the Club's open house in late October.
"We have open houses coming up on October 15th and 22nd and you can come out, learn how to curl, and hopefully join us for the season," said Kim Susens, President of the Wausau Curling Club.
Members vary in age from eight to eighty years old, so nearly anyone is welcome to give it a try.
Susens is hoping to get around 500 members for this upcoming season which was their normal numbers before the Covid-19 pandemic.