18-year-old dies after one-vehicle crash near Edgar

TOWN OF WIEN, Wis. (WAOW) — An 18-year-old died three days after a single-vehicle crash near Edgar on Thursday evening.
According to a news release from Marathon County Sheriff's Office, just after 7 p.m. Thursday officers responded to investigate the scene of a single-vehicle crash at Marathon County N and Aspen Drive in the Town of Wien.
The 18-year-old was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
On Sunday the Marathon County Medical Examiner's Office notified the Sheriff's Office the Samuel Cruz Castro, 18, died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing. No other information has been released.