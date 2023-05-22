2 area teens dead after Washington County car crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY (WAOW) -- Two area teens are dead after a car crash in Washington County Saturday.
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at around 12:21 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy 144 and Cty H in the Town of Farmington.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the SUV was hit by a tractor-trailer livestock hauler after the SUV abruptly entered the intersection. The vehicle then landed down the embankment into the ditch.
The driver of the SUV was an 18-year-old female and the front passenger was a 17-year-old female, both from Wausau. Both were taken to the hospital.
The rear passengers, an 18-year-old female from Weston and a 16-year-old male from Schofield, died at the scene.
Speed and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.
The crash remains under investigation.